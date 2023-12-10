On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the New Orleans Saints will host the Carolina Panthers.

Trying to make player prop bets? Most of the most prolific contributors for the Saints and the Panthers will have player props on the table for this game.

Sign up to bet on the Saints-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +350

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +185

Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds

Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +750

Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 224.5 (-113) 1.5 (-113) - Juwan Johnson - - 26.5 (-113) Alvin Kamara - 63.5 (-113) 36.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 71.5 (-113) Jamaal Williams - 23.5 (-113) 4.5 (-102)

More Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Darrell Demont Chark Jr. - - 19.5 (-113) Adam Thielen - - 51.5 (-113) Miles Sanders - 26.5 (-113) 4.5 (-113) Chuba Hubbard - 56.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Bryce Young 179.5 (-113) 11.5 (-106) - Jonathan Mingo - - 36.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.