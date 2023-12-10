Here are best bets recommendations as the New Orleans Saints (5-7), losers of three straight games, host the Carolina Panthers (1-11), who have lost five straight, on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

When is Saints vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Saints winning by a considerably larger margin (12.6 points). Take the Saints.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Saints a 73.5% chance to win.

The Saints have gone 4-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).

New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -278 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

This season, the Panthers have won one out of the 12 games, or 8.3%, in which they've been the underdog.

Carolina has not won as an underdog of +225 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Orleans (-6)



New Orleans (-6) The Saints have put together a record of 2-9-1 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 6-point favorites (0-1).

The Panthers are 3-8-1 against the spread this year.

Carolina is winless against the spread when it is 6-point underdogs or more (0-3).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39)



Over (39) These teams average a combined 37.3 points per game, 1.7 less points than the total of 39 set for this matchup.

The Saints and the Panthers have seen their opponents average a combined 8.4 more points per game than the over/under of 39 set for this game.

Four of the Saints' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

The teams have hit the over in four of the Panthers' 12 games with a set total.

Alvin Kamara Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 105.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 9 56.4 4 45.9 1

Adam Thielen Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 62.8 4

