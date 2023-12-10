Coming off a loss last time out, the Nashville Predators will visit the Montreal Canadiens (who won their most recent game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in on BSSO and ESPN+ as the Predators play the Canadiens.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Canadiens Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 85 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.

The Predators' 84 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Predators have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 27 14 16 30 31 17 62.5% Ryan O'Reilly 27 12 10 22 12 27 53.5% Roman Josi 27 6 14 20 20 6 - Gustav Nyquist 27 3 15 18 17 5 44.4% Luke Evangelista 26 4 10 14 23 15 0%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 93 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 27th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 72 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that time.

Canadiens Key Players