Ole Miss vs. UCF: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning run when hitting the road against the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.
Ole Miss vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ole Miss vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-3.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UCF (-3.5)
|138.5
|-154
|+128
Ole Miss vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- UCF has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- Knights games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.
Ole Miss Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Ole Miss' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
