The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning run when hitting the road against the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.

Ole Miss vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ole Miss vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline
Ole Miss vs. UCF Betting Trends

  • Ole Miss has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • UCF has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • Knights games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Ole Miss' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

