Sunday's game at Addition Financial Arena has the UCF Knights (6-2) matching up with the Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) at 4:00 PM (on December 10). Our computer prediction projects a 74-70 victory for UCF, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ole Miss vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 74, Ole Miss 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-4.0)

UCF (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

UCF has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while Ole Miss' ATS record this season is 2-6-0. The Knights are 5-2-0 and the Rebels are 4-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels put up 73.8 points per game (206th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (78th in college basketball). They have a +58 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The 31.9 rebounds per game Ole Miss accumulates rank 237th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 32.5.

Ole Miss knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 36.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 27.8%.

Ole Miss has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.1 per game (59th in college basketball) while forcing 11.9 (206th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.