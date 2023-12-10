Juwan Johnson will be running routes against the fourth-best passing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Johnson's stat line shows 18 receptions for 142 yards and one score this season. He posts 17.8 yards receiving per game.

Johnson vs. the Panthers

Johnson vs the Panthers (since 2021): 5 GP / 12.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 12.2 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

12 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The Panthers yield 180.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Panthers have totaled 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Panthers' defense is eighth in the NFL in that category.

Juwan Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Johnson Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this year, Johnson has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Johnson has received 7.1% of his team's 449 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He has been targeted 32 times this season, averaging 4.4 yards per target.

Johnson, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 4.2% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Johnson (five red zone targets) has been targeted 9.3% of the time in the red zone (54 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

