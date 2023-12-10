When Chris Olave takes the field for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 14 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Chris Olave score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Olave has 68 catches (on 111 targets) and leads the Saints with 890 yards receiving (74.2 per game) while also scoring three TDs.

Olave has posted a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Chris Olave Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0 Week 8 @Colts 9 5 46 0 Week 9 Bears 8 6 46 1 Week 10 @Vikings 9 6 94 1 Week 12 @Falcons 9 7 114 0 Week 13 Lions 8 5 119 0

