The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they look to break a seven-game road slide when they square off against the VCU Rams (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alcorn State vs. VCU Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under VCU -16.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves Betting Records & Stats

Alcorn State has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 141.5 points.

Alcorn State's games this year have had a 154.3-point total on average, 12.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Alcorn State is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Alcorn State has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Braves have not won as an underdog of +1150 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alcorn State has an 8% chance of pulling out a win.

Alcorn State vs. VCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 2 22.2% 69.3 138.4 66.9 152 139.1 Alcorn State 6 85.7% 69.1 138.4 85.1 152 146.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alcorn State Insights & Trends

The Braves' 69.1 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 66.9 the Rams allow.

Alcorn State is 3-2 against the spread and 1-5 overall when it scores more than 66.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alcorn State vs. VCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 4-5-0 0-0 3-6-0 Alcorn State 3-4-0 3-2 6-1-0

Alcorn State vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Alcorn State 15-3 Home Record 7-2 8-3 Away Record 10-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.