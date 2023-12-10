The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) will look to break a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the VCU Rams (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. Alcorn State matchup.

Alcorn State vs. VCU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM VCU (-16.5) 141.5 -2500 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel VCU (-16.5) 139.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alcorn State vs. VCU Betting Trends

Alcorn State is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs this year, the Braves have an ATS record of 3-2.

VCU is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Rams' nine games have gone over the point total.

