Alcorn State vs. VCU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) will look to break a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the VCU Rams (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. Alcorn State matchup.
Alcorn State vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alcorn State vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|VCU Moneyline
|Alcorn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|VCU (-16.5)
|141.5
|-2500
|+1150
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|VCU (-16.5)
|139.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Alcorn State vs. VCU Betting Trends
- Alcorn State is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs this year, the Braves have an ATS record of 3-2.
- VCU is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Rams' nine games have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.