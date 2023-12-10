The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) will aim to stop a seven-game road slide when taking on the VCU Rams (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. VCU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

Alcorn State is 0-4 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Braves are the 301st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 206th.

The Braves' 69.1 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 66.9 the Rams allow.

Alcorn State is 1-5 when it scores more than 66.9 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (64.2).

The Braves conceded 69.7 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 away.

Beyond the arc, Alcorn State drained fewer treys on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule