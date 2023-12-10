How to Watch Alcorn State vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) will aim to stop a seven-game road slide when taking on the VCU Rams (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Alcorn State vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- Alcorn State is 0-4 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Braves are the 301st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 206th.
- The Braves' 69.1 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 66.9 the Rams allow.
- Alcorn State is 1-5 when it scores more than 66.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (64.2).
- The Braves conceded 69.7 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 away.
- Beyond the arc, Alcorn State drained fewer treys on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ TCU
|L 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|L 82-69
|College Park Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 90-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.