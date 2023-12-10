The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) will aim to stop a seven-game road slide when taking on the VCU Rams (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alcorn State vs. VCU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • Alcorn State is 0-4 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Braves are the 301st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 206th.
  • The Braves' 69.1 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 66.9 the Rams allow.
  • Alcorn State is 1-5 when it scores more than 66.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (64.2).
  • The Braves conceded 69.7 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Alcorn State drained fewer treys on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ TCU L 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/22/2023 @ UT Arlington L 82-69 College Park Center
11/24/2023 @ Clemson L 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/12/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
12/17/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.