Sunday's game at Stuart C. Siegel Center has the VCU Rams (4-5) matching up with the Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-64 victory, as our model heavily favors VCU.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Alcorn State vs. VCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Alcorn State vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 83, Alcorn State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. VCU

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-19.0)

VCU (-19.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

VCU has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Alcorn State is 3-4-0. The Rams have a 3-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Braves have a record of 6-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves put up 69.1 points per game (294th in college basketball) while allowing 85.1 per contest (358th in college basketball). They have a -128 scoring differential and have been outscored by 16 points per game.

Alcorn State is 301st in the nation at 30.3 rebounds per game. That's 6.7 fewer than the 37 its opponents average.

Alcorn State knocks down 5 three-pointers per game (340th in college basketball) while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc (254th in college basketball). It is making 5.9 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 10.9 per game at 37.7%.

Alcorn State has committed 1.9 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (39th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (238th in college basketball).

