The Nashville Predators, including Thomas Novak, are in action Saturday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Novak intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Thomas Novak vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak has averaged 15:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In five of 15 games this year, Novak has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Novak has a point in nine games this year (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

Novak has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Novak goes over his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Novak has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Novak Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 15 Games 3 12 Points 2 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

