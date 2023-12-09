Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern State Demons (1-5) meet the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This matchup will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Austin Crowley: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Ivory: 14.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Victor Hart: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 5.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Victor Iwuakor: 4.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
Northwestern State Players to Watch
Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison
|Southern Miss Rank
|Southern Miss AVG
|Northwestern State AVG
|Northwestern State Rank
|304th
|67.1
|Points Scored
|76.0
|173rd
|61st
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|79.0
|317th
|173rd
|33.6
|Rebounds
|33.3
|185th
|68th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|31st
|281st
|6.0
|3pt Made
|5.8
|296th
|291st
|11.1
|Assists
|10.2
|333rd
|160th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.7
|229th
