Predators vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (13-6-4) host the Nashville Predators (14-12, winners of three in a row) at Scotiabank Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 9 starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and NHL Network.
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-175)
|Predators (+145)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been an underdog in 13 games this season, and won five (38.5%).
- Nashville has entered three games this season as an underdog by +145 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 40.8% chance to win.
- Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 26 games this season.
Predators vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|76 (20th)
|Goals
|84 (10th)
|76 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|81 (18th)
|16 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (9th)
|15 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (23rd)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Nashville went 5-5-0 against the spread and 8-2-0 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, Nashville has hit the over five times.
- The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.
- The Predators have the league's 10th-best scoring offense (84 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Predators have conceded 81 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th.
- They have a +3 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
