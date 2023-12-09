The Tulane Green Wave (6-1) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: SECN
Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • Mississippi State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.
  • The Bulldogs' 71.6 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 75.4 the Green Wave give up.
  • Mississippi State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Mississippi State scored 69.6 points per game last season, 5.7 more than it averaged away (63.9).
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65).
  • Mississippi State sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (26.7%) than away (24.3%).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Nicholls State W 74-61 Humphrey Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 67-59 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/3/2023 Southern L 60-59 Humphrey Coliseum
12/9/2023 Tulane - State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 Murray State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/17/2023 North Texas - Cadence Bank Arena

