Saturday's game that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) versus the Tulane Green Wave (6-1) at State Farm Arena has a projected final score of 76-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mississippi State, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM on December 9.

The game has no set line.

Mississippi State vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Mississippi State vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 76, Tulane 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-4.0)

Mississippi State (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Tulane has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Mississippi State, who is 5-3-0 ATS. The Green Wave have gone over the point total in six games, while Bulldogs games have gone over two times.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game, with a +91 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.6 points per game (251st in college basketball) and give up 60.3 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

Mississippi State ranks 32nd in the country at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 7.2 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Mississippi State makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball) while shooting 29.4% from deep (309th in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game at 25.4%.

Mississippi State has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (269th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (131st in college basketball).

