Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Davis County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Jefferson Davis County, Mississippi, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson Davis County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson County High School at South Delta High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Rolling Fork, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
