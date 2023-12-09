Jackson State vs. Houston December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Cougars (7-0) will play the Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Jackson State vs. Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Buy Tickets for Other Jackson State Games
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Jamal Shead: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 17 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emanuel Sharp: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Vier Francis: 6.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
Houston Players to Watch
- Shead: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cryer: 17 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Roberts: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sharp: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Francis: 6.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
Jackson State vs. Houston Stat Comparison
|Houston Rank
|Houston AVG
|Jackson State AVG
|Jackson State Rank
|168th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|68
|293rd
|1st
|49
|Points Allowed
|83
|343rd
|36th
|38.7
|Rebounds
|31.1
|273rd
|8th
|14.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|167th
|130th
|8
|3pt Made
|6
|280th
|142nd
|14
|Assists
|12.7
|225th
|2nd
|7.7
|Turnovers
|13.9
|294th
