Jackson State vs. Oregon State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Gill Coliseum has the Oregon State Beavers (6-0) taking on the Jackson State Tigers (5-2) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 69-57 win, as our model heavily favors Oregon State.
The Tigers' last outing on Friday ended in a 79-37 loss to Kansas State.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Jackson State vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jackson State vs. Oregon State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon State 69, Jackson State 57
Other SWAC Predictions
Jackson State Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers' signature victory this season came against the St. John's Red Storm, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in our computer rankings. The Tigers brought home the 60-56 win at a neutral site on November 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most losses.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jackson State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-56 over St. John's (NY) (No. 142) on November 25
- 63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 143) on November 20
Jackson State Leaders
- Angel Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 2 BLK, 43.5 FG%
- Miya Crump: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63 FG%
- TI'lan Boler: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.7 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Areyanna Hunter: 5.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Tigers outscore opponents by 20.1 points per game (posting 73.1 points per game, 91st in college basketball, and conceding 53 per contest, 25th in college basketball) and have a +141 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.