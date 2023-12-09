The No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) will look to continue a nine-game winning run when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jackson State vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 34.3% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Jackson State is 2-6 when it shoots better than 34.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 216th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at fifth.

The Tigers put up an average of 68.9 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 49.1 the Cougars give up.

When it scores more than 49.1 points, Jackson State is 2-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Jackson State scored 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.5.

At home, the Tigers gave up 68.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.4.

Beyond the arc, Jackson State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%) last season. But it sunk the same number of treys at home as on the road (6.3 per game).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule