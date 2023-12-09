Saturday's contest between the No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) and Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 83-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Houston, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Jackson State vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Jackson State vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 83, Jackson State 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-28.2)

Houston (-28.2) Computer Predicted Total: 137.2

Houston is 5-4-0 against the spread, while Jackson State's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. The Cougars have a 1-8-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers' -101 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.9 points per game (298th in college basketball) while allowing 81.5 per contest (346th in college basketball).

Jackson State is 216th in the country at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents average.

Jackson State knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (305th in college basketball) at a 29.9% rate (289th in college basketball), compared to the 11.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 38.9% from deep.

Jackson State has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (307th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (102nd in college basketball).

