Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in George County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in George County, Mississippi today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
George County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greene County High School at George County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Lucedale, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
