We have high school basketball competition in Warren County, Mississippi today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Warren County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Warren Central High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Clinton, MS

Clinton, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Vicksburg High School at McComb High School