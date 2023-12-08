Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Leflore County, Mississippi. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Leflore County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

M.S. Palmer High School at Amanda Elzy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Greenwood, MS

Greenwood, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Gentry High School at Greenwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Greenwood, MS

Greenwood, MS Conference: 4A Region 3

4A Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Leflore County High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School