Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Lafayette County, Mississippi today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Lafayette County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oxford High School at Birmingham Groves High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Beverly Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southaven High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Oxford, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
