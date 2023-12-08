There is high school basketball action in Harrison County, Mississippi today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harrison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at St. Patrick High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Biloxi, MS

Biloxi, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Picayune Memorial High School at West Harrison High School