The Utah Jazz (7-14) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Delta Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC.

Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Delta Center

Clippers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Jazz 110

Clippers vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Clippers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)

Jazz (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-6.2)

Clippers (-6.2) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.6

The Jazz have an 11-10-0 ATS record this season compared to the 8-12-0 mark of the Clippers.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Utah puts up as a 6.5-point underdog.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 35% of the time this season (seven out of 20), less often than Utah's games have (12 out of 21).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Clippers are 10-5, while the Jazz are 4-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Clippers Performance Insights

The Clippers have been carried by their defense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by allowing only 109.3 points per game. They rank 19th in the league in points scored (112.9 per contest).

With 44.8 rebounds per game, Los Angeles is 10th in the NBA. It surrenders 44.5 rebounds per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are delivering just 24.8 dimes per game (fifth-worst in league).

Los Angeles is averaging 12.7 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.1 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Clippers are making 11.8 threes per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 36.6% three-point percentage (11th-ranked).

Jazz Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Jazz are 22nd in the NBA on offense (111.3 points scored per game) and 25th on defense (119.8 points allowed).

On the glass, Utah is third-best in the league in rebounds (47.1 per game). It is sixth in rebounds allowed (42.5 per game).

This season the Jazz are ranked ninth in the league in assists at 26.4 per game.

In 2023-24, Utah is worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (17 per game) and 25th in turnovers forced (12).

With 13.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc, the Jazz are ninth and 21st in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

