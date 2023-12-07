How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) play the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) on December 7, 2023.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT, truTV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (45.7%).
- New Orleans is 11-6 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 12th.
- The Pelicans put up only 1.6 more points per game (114.6) than the Lakers give up (113).
- New Orleans is 9-4 when it scores more than 113 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Pelicans are better offensively, scoring 117.4 points per game, compared to 111.2 away. They're also better defensively, giving up 113.2 points per game at home, and 113.6 away.
- At home, New Orleans concedes 113.2 points per game. Away, it concedes 113.6.
- The Pelicans collect 4.5 more assists per game at home (28.2) than on the road (23.7).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Rib
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
