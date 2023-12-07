The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) play the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) on December 7, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (45.7%).

New Orleans is 11-6 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Lakers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 12th.

The Pelicans put up only 1.6 more points per game (114.6) than the Lakers give up (113).

New Orleans is 9-4 when it scores more than 113 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans are better offensively, scoring 117.4 points per game, compared to 111.2 away. They're also better defensively, giving up 113.2 points per game at home, and 113.6 away.

The Pelicans collect 4.5 more assists per game at home (28.2) than on the road (23.7).

Pelicans Injuries