The New Orleans Pelicans (12-10), on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena, go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (13-9). The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and truTV

TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-1.5) 229.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-1.5) 230 -124 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers score 112.2 points per game (20th in the NBA) and give up 113 (15th in the league) for a -17 scoring differential overall.

The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game, with a +27 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.6 points per game (13th in NBA) and allow 113.4 per contest (18th in league).

The two teams combine to score 226.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 226.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered 10 times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.

New Orleans has put together a 13-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Pelicans and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2000 - Lakers +2200 +1000 -

