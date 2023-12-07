Player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others are listed when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (starting at 5:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -147)

Thursday's over/under for Antetokounmpo is 33.5 points. That's 3.3 more than his season average of 30.2.

He has collected 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -147) 7.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +106)

The 27.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 1.9 higher than his scoring average on the season (25.6).

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Lillard has picked up 6.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

He 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Thursday's prop bet for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.7 fewer than his season average.

He has collected 5.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (6.5).

Lopez has hit 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 12.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +112)

The 28.5-point prop total for Haliburton on Thursday is 1.6 higher than his scoring average, which is 26.9.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).

Haliburton has dished out 11.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Thursday's over/under.

Haliburton, at 4.0 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 16.6 points Myles Turner has scored per game this season is 0.9 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (17.5).

He has averaged 7.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (8.5).

Turner has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

