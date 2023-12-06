How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, December 6
Today's Premier League schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is AFC Bournemouth taking on Crystal Palace.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of today's Premier League action.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth journeys to match up with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Leicester.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Crystal Palace (+115)
- Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+250)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford FC
Brentford FC travels to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-110)
- Underdog: Brentford FC (+290)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC makes the trip to match up with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-550)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+1300)
- Draw: (+750)
Watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest makes the trip to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: Fulham (+100)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+290)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC is on the road to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Chelsea FC (+155)
- Underdog: Manchester United (+175)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Manchester City makes the trip to play Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Manchester City (-140)
- Underdog: Aston Villa (+350)
- Draw: (+320)
