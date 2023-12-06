How to Watch the Panthers vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (14-6-3) will visit the Florida Panthers (14-8-2) -- who've lost three straight on home ice -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch along on TNT and Max as the Panthers and the Stars hit the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers vs Stars Additional Info
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 61 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers rank 21st in the league with 72 goals scored (three per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 28 goals during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|24
|16
|13
|29
|8
|12
|45.2%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|21
|7
|15
|22
|13
|23
|53.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|24
|11
|9
|20
|14
|13
|41.7%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|24
|4
|15
|19
|20
|9
|50%
|Evan Rodrigues
|24
|4
|12
|16
|8
|5
|31.2%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 65 total goals (2.8 per game), sixth in the NHL.
- The Stars' 78 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 39 goals over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|23
|11
|13
|24
|20
|8
|49.7%
|Jason Robertson
|23
|8
|14
|22
|16
|16
|-
|Roope Hintz
|22
|8
|12
|20
|5
|6
|52.1%
|Matt Duchene
|22
|6
|11
|17
|5
|11
|57.2%
|Tyler Seguin
|23
|8
|9
|17
|8
|6
|55.7%
