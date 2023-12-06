How to Watch Arizona State vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arizona State Stats Insights
- This season, the Sun Devils have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.
- Arizona State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 116th.
- The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils average are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs give up (62.0).
- Arizona State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 62.0 points.
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (38.4%).
- This season, SMU has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.4% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 63rd.
- The Mustangs score 9.0 more points per game (74.4) than the Sun Devils give up to opponents (65.4).
- SMU has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.3 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.
- The Sun Devils gave up 65.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.4 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Arizona State performed worse in home games last season, draining 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage away from home.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, SMU scored 2.8 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (68.1).
- The Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 away.
- SMU made more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (28.0%).
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|W 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|-
|Dickies Arena
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 70-57
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|L 65-63
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 90-47
|Moody Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Moody Coliseum
