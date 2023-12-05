The Nashville Predators (12-12) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16), who have dropped three straight, on Tuesday, December 5 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-185) Blackhawks (+150) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have compiled a 3-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Nashville has gone 2-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this contest.

Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 15 of 24 games this season.

Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 76 (14th) Goals 56 (30th) 77 (19th) Goals Allowed 85 (26th) 18 (10th) Power Play Goals 8 (29th) 20 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (22nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.

In its past 10 games, Nashville hit the over four times.

The Predators and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Predators' goals per game average is 0.6 higher than their season-long average.

The Predators offense's 76 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

On defense, the Predators have allowed 77 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at -1.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.