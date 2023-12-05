The Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss as big, 14.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup's over/under is set at 132.5.

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ole Miss -14.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

In five of seven games this season, Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over 132.5 points.

Ole Miss has an average total of 139.6 in its outings this year, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Ole Miss has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Rebels have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -1600 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from Ole Miss, based on the moneyline, is 94.1%.

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 5 71.4% 73.3 144.9 66.3 136.2 138.2 Mount St. Mary's 5 71.4% 71.6 144.9 69.9 136.2 135.5

Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends

The Rebels average 73.3 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 69.9 the Mountaineers allow.

Ole Miss is 2-4 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 2-5-0 0-3 3-4-0 Mount St. Mary's 3-4-0 1-0 3-4-0

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss Mount St. Mary's 7-10 Home Record 5-9 2-9 Away Record 6-10 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.6 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

