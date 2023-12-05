The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Burns: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Amaree Abram: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank 286th 67.5 Points Scored 63.7 342nd 146th 69.1 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd 147th 32.2 Rebounds 30.1 270th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.7 256th 169th 13.1 Assists 12.4 230th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.2 304th

