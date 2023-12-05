Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Myles Burns: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaree Abram: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ole Miss Rank
|Ole Miss AVG
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|286th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|63.7
|342nd
|146th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|82nd
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
