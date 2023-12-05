Tuesday's contest at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) taking on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-62 win, as our model heavily favors Ole Miss.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 78, Mount St. Mary's 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-15.8)

Ole Miss (-15.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Ole Miss is 2-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Mount St. Mary's 3-4-0 ATS record. Both the Rebels and the Mountaineers are 3-4-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.3 points per game (220th in college basketball) and allow 66.3 per contest (79th in college basketball).

The 31.7 rebounds per game Ole Miss averages rank 247th in the nation. Its opponents record 32.6 per outing.

Ole Miss connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (208th in college basketball) at a 36.5% rate (79th in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 its opponents make while shooting 29.0% from deep.

The Rebels rank 199th in college basketball with 93.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 75th in college basketball defensively with 84.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Ole Miss has committed 2.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.9 (54th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.9 (199th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.