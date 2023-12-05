The Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Ole Miss is 5-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Rebels are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 201st.

The Rebels average 73.3 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 69.9 the Mountaineers give up.

Ole Miss has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ole Miss fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.8.

Ole Miss averaged 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule