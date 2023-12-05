Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Monroe County, Mississippi? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smithville High School at Mantachie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Mantachie, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.