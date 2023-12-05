The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) will be attempting to end an eight-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Liberty Flames (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-30.5) 128.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-30.5) 128.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Mississippi Valley State has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Delta Devils have been an underdog by 30.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Liberty has covered five times in six chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Flames' six games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.