Can we anticipate Luke Schenn scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Schenn has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 85 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

