Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Hinds County, Mississippi today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hinds County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Raymond High School at Meridian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Meridian, MS

Meridian, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson Prepatory School at Clinton High School