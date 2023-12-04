Oddsmakers have listed player props for Domantas Sabonis, Brandon Ingram and others when the Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +148)

The 23.4 points Ingram scores per game are 0.9 more than his prop total on Monday.

He has pulled down 5.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).

Ingram averages 5.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Ingram has knocked down 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -141)

Monday's over/under for Zion Williamson has been set at 23.5 points. That's the same as his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 5.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (5.5).

Williamson has averaged 4.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Monday (4.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -115)

The 12.5-point total set for Jonas Valanciunas on Monday is 1.5 less than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 9.0 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -147)

The 18.6 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 0.1 more than his prop total set for Monday (18.5).

His per-game rebound average of 11.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (11.5).

Sabonis has averaged 6.9 assists per game this year, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Monday (6.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -141)

De'Aaron Fox is putting up 30.3 points per game, 2.8 more than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Fox's assists average -- 6.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

