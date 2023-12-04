Pelicans vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO. The over/under for the matchup is set at 233.5.
Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-4.5
|233.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has played seven games this season that ended with a point total over 233.5 points.
- New Orleans has had an average of 227.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- New Orleans is 12-9-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pelicans have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those contests.
- This season, New Orleans has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|12
|66.7%
|116.5
|230.5
|116.7
|229.9
|232.4
|Pelicans
|7
|33.3%
|114.0
|230.5
|113.2
|229.9
|227.5
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- The Pelicans have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.
- This season, New Orleans is 9-3-0 at home against the spread (.750 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-6-0 ATS (.333).
- The Pelicans score an average of 114.0 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings give up.
- When it scores more than 116.7 points, New Orleans is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|12-9
|3-2
|9-12
|Kings
|10-8
|1-1
|10-8
Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Kings
|114.0
|116.5
|15
|10
|7-2
|8-4
|6-3
|10-2
|113.2
|116.7
|16
|21
|11-3
|5-1
|11-3
|4-2
