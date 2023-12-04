Pelicans vs. Kings December 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (10-6) match up with the New Orleans Pelicans (9-9) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram delivers 24.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Pelicans.
- Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 13.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He's making 53.5% of his shots from the field.
- Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while putting up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Dyson Daniels is putting up 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 40.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Jordan Hawkins gets the Pelicans 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while posting 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averages 19.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- De'Aaron Fox posts 29.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Malik Monk puts up 13.7 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 boards per contest.
- Kevin Huerter averages 13.2 points, 4.6 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 2.6 made treys per contest.
- Harrison Barnes puts up 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Pelicans vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Pelicans
|116.1
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.9
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|35.7%
