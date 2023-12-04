The New Orleans Pelicans, with Naji Marshall, hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marshall totaled seven points in his most recent game, which ended in a 124-118 loss versus the Bulls.

We're going to look at Marshall's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Naji Marshall Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 5.5 9.3 Rebounds -- 4.8 Assists -- 2.3 PRA -- 16.4 PR -- 14.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Marshall's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Naji Marshall Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 4.2% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.5 per contest.

Marshall's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 101.7 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Kings concede 116.7 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Kings are ranked 13th in the NBA, conceding 44.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 27.6 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Naji Marshall vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 20 12 6 4 2 1 1 11/20/2023 26 11 7 4 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.