Mississippi Valley State vs. New Mexico December 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (4-0) will meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.
Mississippi Valley State vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Aniyah Augmon: 12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Charlotte Kohl: 8.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Nyah Wilson: 16.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paula Reus: 10.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Viane Cumber: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
