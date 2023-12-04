CJ McCollum could make a big impact for the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

McCollum, in his last time out, had 19 points, eight assists and two steals in a 121-106 win over the Spurs.

Below we will dive into McCollum's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 18.5 21.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 Assists 5.5 5.9 PRA -- 31.5 PR -- 25.6 3PM 2.5 2.9



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Kings

McCollum is responsible for attempting 7.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.8 per game.

McCollum is averaging 8.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

McCollum's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 101.7 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Kings are the 21st-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 116.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Kings are 13th in the NBA, allowing 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Kings allow 27.6 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

The Kings are the ninth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

CJ McCollum vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 35 12 5 3 0 1 0 3/6/2023 31 14 4 3 1 0 1 2/5/2023 23 24 2 4 3 0 1

