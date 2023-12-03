Can we expect Yakov Trenin lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

  • Trenin has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Trenin has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:21 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:41 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 15:30 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:21 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

