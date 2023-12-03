How to Watch the Texas vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (8-0) will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning run when taking on the UConn Huskies (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ABC
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Texas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies' 77.2 points per game are 27.3 more points than the 49.9 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
- UConn has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 49.9 points.
- Texas is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.
- The Longhorns record 91.8 points per game, 28 more points than the 63.8 the Huskies give up.
- Texas has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.
- UConn has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 91.8 points.
- The Longhorns are making 51.9% of their shots from the field, 15.1% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (36.8%).
- The Huskies shoot 45.4% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Longhorns allow.
Texas Leaders
- Paige Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)
- Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%
- Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%
- Nika Muhl: 7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
UConn Leaders
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|High Point
|W 101-39
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|South Florida
|W 76-44
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 112-74
|Moody Center
|12/3/2023
|UConn
|-
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Moody Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 62-44
|Williams Arena
|11/24/2023
|UCLA
|L 78-67
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Kansas
|W 71-63
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
